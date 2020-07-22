Columbus Police asking for help locating Lonzo Murray, last seen in 2016

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since 2016.

According to police, Lonzo Murray was last seen in the area of Howe Avenue on July 8, 2016. 

At the time Murray was last seen he was 59-years-old, today he would be 63.

Murphy is 5’11” and weighs 170 – 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is possibly balding. He also may have a mustache. A description of Murray’s clothing at the time he was last seen is not available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lonzo Murray should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 74°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 95° 74°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 96° 74°

Friday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Saturday

94° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 94° 74°

Sunday

93° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 75°

Monday

94° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

1 AM
Clear
0%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
88°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories