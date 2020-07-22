Columbus Police asking for help locating Lonzo Murray, last seen in 2016

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since 2016.

According to police, Lonzo Murray was last seen in the area of Howe Avenue on July 8, 2016.

At the time Murray was last seen he was 59-years-old, today he would be 63.

Murphy is 5’11” and weighs 170 – 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is possibly balding. He also may have a mustache. A description of Murray’s clothing at the time he was last seen is not available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lonzo Murray should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.