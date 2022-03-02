COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

According to police, Kalli Jones, age 16, was last seen in the 2700 block of 1st Avenue, in Columbus on Dec. 4, 2021. According to police, Jones ran away from DFCS custody.

When last seen, Jones was wearing gray shorts, a black furry jacket, and white Air Force One sneakers.

Anyone with information concerning Kalli Jones should contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 911.

You can also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678. Kallie Jones’ profile can be viewed here.