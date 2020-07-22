Columbus Police asking for help locating Raymond “Paul” Akins, missing since 2013

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in locating a man who has been missing since 2013.

Police say Raymond “Paul” Akins was last seen on January 7, 2013, when he was dropped off at the entrance to Elon sub-division, which is located near Miller Road and Milgen Road.

At the time he was last seen, Akins was 33-years-old, today he would be 40.

Akins is 5’6” and weighs 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. A clothing description for Akins at the time he was last seen is unknown. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts Raymond “Paul” Akins should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

