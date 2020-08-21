Columbus Police asking for public’s help locating missing man, Alex Quentin Wenrick

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is trying to locate a missing man. Police and the family of Alex Quentin Wenrick are asking for the public’s for assistance in find him.

Wenrick, age 30, was last seen in the area of King Arthur Place on Thursday at around 2:00 p.m. 

When Wenrick was last seen, he was wearing a mint green tank top, gray sweat pants, and blue and white Sperry shoes. 

According to police, Wenrick is known to hang around Gentian Boulevard and Reese Road (Gentian Corners) and Peachtree Mall. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alex Quentin Wenrick is asked to call 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449, or Sergeant L. Zieverink at (706) 225-4384.

