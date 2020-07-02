Columbus Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are investigating a shoplifting case. They need help identifying this individual the a suspect in their investigation.

Investigators say the first shoplifting incident involving this individual happened at the Walmart located at 3515 Victory Drive on June 11th at 3:46 p.m.

During this incident, investigators say the suspect was in a silver SUV, possibly a Lexus with unknown tag.

During a second attempted theft on June 29 at 12:40 p.m., the suspect attempted to pose as a McLane vendor collecting expired cigarettes from Walmart. This time he was driving a white 2020 Toyota RAV4. The tag number on the vehicle is HDH2565, it is registered to PV Holdings (Avis/Budget Car Rental).

The suspect is described as being between 5’08” and 6’00” in height and between 180 and 220 pounds. During both incidents the suspect was wearing a Georgia Bulldogs hat that appears to be light gray/silver or tan with a black bill.

If you have any information as to the identity of this individual, please contact Officer Orry Jeter at 706-641-5912. You may also send a message to Property Crimes Unit at Columbus Police Dept Facebook page with information.

