Columbus Police believe man found dead in woods had been shot

Columbus police say a body that was found in November appears to have been inflicted by a gunshot wound.

On November 29, 2018, Columbus Police were called to Plateau Drive in reference to human remains being discovered in a wooded area near that location.

The responding officers were informed that two people were walking on a trail through the woods when they discovered what they believed to be human remains.

The remains were documented and collected by the Columbus Police Department Crime Scene Unit and the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

They were then sent off to the GBI Crime Lab for analysis and evaluation.

Early anthropological analysis indicates that the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.

The forensic anthropologist stated that they now believe the unidentified person was a short statured male in the 40 – 50’s year age range.

It’s not known how long the remains might have been there.

The Homicide Unit is asking for anyone that has any information as to who this unidentified male might be, or as to how they might have been shot to please contact Cpl. Jason Carden at 706-225-4395 or jcarden@columbusga.org.