Columbus police block off a section of Uptown after a diver turns in an explosive

The Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire and EMS blocked off a few roads in Uptown after someone found a warhead.

The intersection of West 10th Street and Bay Avenue were blocked off for drivers as officials secured the area. News 3 was told a bomb squad was scheduled to arrive on scene.

It is not known how big the explosive is. News 3 spoke with Tyler Blackmon, the scuba diver who found the warhead two weeks ago. Blackmon documents his findings on his YouTube channel, “TylersMark.”

He recently took it to the museum and that’s when he found out it was a powerful weapon.

“I was scuba diving underneath the Dillingham Street Bridge and I found a warhead. I took it to the civil war museum they told me it was from the early 1900’s and it was an explosive and obviously it hasn’t been detonated yet so they got the bomb squad out here, police and fire, everybody is trying to check this out,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon was told by officials if the warhead explodes, it could cause damage for multiple blocks.