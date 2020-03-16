Columbus police captured 2017 murder suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Columbus police have made an arrest in an April 2017 murder.

Authorities say LaBrandon Brown, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail without incident on March 13, 2020.

Authorities say Brown is responsible for shooting and killing Lavonta Thomas in the 1400 block of 24th street on April 30, 2017. Thomas was transported to the Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital where he passed away.

Police say an investigation led to a murder warrant being obtained on June 05, 2017, for Brown’s arrest.

Brown’s preliminary hearing was set for Recorder’s Court on Saturday March 14, 2020. That hearing was re-scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020,

Anyone with any information about the murder of Lavonta Thomas should call Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-5916.