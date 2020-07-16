Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren announces retirement after 49 years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren announced his retirement, after 49 years of service in the Columbus Police Department. Chief Boren’s last day will be Oct. 31.

Boren was first named Chief in November 2004, after serving as the Assistance Chief. He began his career with CPD, working as a patrol officer, in December 1971, earning promotions through the ranks over his years of service in the community.

The Columbus Police Department has earned and maintained national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement agencies, as well as state certification through the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police under Boren’s leadership, according to a release by the Columbus Consolidated Government.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Columbus, Ga., and surrounding areas as a member of the Columbus Police Department for the last 49 years and as Chief for the last 16 years. I have enjoyed a fulfilling career of service to the citizens of our city and the officers and employees of our department,” said Boren.

During his time as Chief, Boren oversaw the work of hundreds of law enforcement officers and city staff. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson praised Chief Boren for his service and dedication to the Columbus community.

“The Chief is highly regarded in the community and this profession; his knowledge and commitment to serving and protecting the people of Columbus has made a lasting impact. The department of 488 sworn officers and 100 civilian personnel provide high-quality police protection to the citizens of Columbus. Ricky will be missed,” said Mayor Henderson.

At the beginning of 2020, WRBL looked at the group of public safety leaders who would potentially be retiring during the year. Boren’s exit was previously expected, and now officially scheduled.

Boren’s retirement announcement also follows quickly on the heels of Mayor Henderson naming his recommendation for a new Chief for Fire and EMS, Sal Scarpa.

The city will now conduct a national search for a new Chief of Police, who will then need to be approved by City Council upon the search’s completion.