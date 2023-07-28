COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The search is currently underway for a new Columbus Police Chief to replace Freddie Blackmon, who retired April 30th.

Here’s how the process will work

— Applications closed last week, on July 21st. The number of applicants are who has applied will not be released by the city or the Athens-based consultant, Mercer Group Associates.

— Three focus groups have been formed. One will consist of police officers; another will have members of the clergy; and the third will be citizens recommended by the 10 Columbus councilors.

— A short list of semifinalists will be chosen by the consultants. There is no set number for the short list.

— The semifinalists will be interviewed by a panel in early September.

— The mayor will make a recommendation to the council for approval. That could happen in late September or early October.