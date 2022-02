COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mark your calendars! This weekend the Columbus Police Department will be facing off against the Columbus Department of Fire & EMS in a contest to see who can make the best chili.

The Soup’er Bowl Chili Cook off is happening this weekend.

The event will be at Fort Benning Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 12-3 p.m. It is located at 3230 Williams Road.

All proceeds will go toward Feeding the Valley.