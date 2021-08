Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Sharla Henry.

Henry is 40-years-old, 5’4″ weighing around 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen on the 1200 block of 10th Street on Sunday, August 1 at 12:29 a.m., she was wearing a pink and white dress and black Nike slides.

If you have any additional information of Sharla Henry, please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.