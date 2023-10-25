COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With Halloween approaching, the Columbus Police Department is warning the public against potential dangers for trick-or-treaters.

CPD recommends that parents place reflectors on their children’s costumes, making them more visible to drivers.

According to the National Safety Council, “children are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.” The organization says the lack of visibility at night plays a key factor in these incidents.

When it comes to the treats, things may not be what they seem. Police suggest parents carefully inspect their children’s candy to make sure it’s safe to eat.

Parents should inspect the candy really well, because now with technology, people can make things look more similar to the actual, original item. So, just make sure you take that time and look at the candy. If there’s a rip, a tear or the package doesn’t look correct, throw it away. Throw it away. It’s not worth it. Sgt. Angela Florence, CPD Community Relations

The official trick-or-treat hours for Halloween in Columbus will be from 5-8 p.m. Another tip CPD recommends is to make sure your costume is free of any props that may look like real weapons. For drivers, slow down for all pedestrians and keep your eyes peeled as children might come from different angles when crossing the street.