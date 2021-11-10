Columbus Police Department presents check to Special Olympics Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- The Columbus Police Department presented Special Olympics Georgia with a check this morning to sponsor several Special Olympic athletes.

River City Rodeo held a fundraiser event on Sept. 25 at Fort Benning Harley-Davidson. The money was raised for athletes participating in Special Olympics Georgia, River City Rodeo was able to raise over $12,000.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon presented the check to Special Olympics Georgia, Senior Marketing and Event Manager Kelli Bonner told News 3 she was overjoyed when she got the check.

“I actually called the CEO and said, ‘Oh my goodness, this is over $12,000 dollars and we were just so grateful. We could not appreciate more the efforts that they’ve put in and it just brings a huge smile to my face knowing that in this community there is a huge difference being made and they should be honored for that,” Bonner said.

Special Olympics Georgia has 26,626 athletes, with the money that was raised 106 athletes will be able to participate in the 2022 Olympics. Bonner told News 3 the athletes will be ecstatic when they hear the news.

“You have no idea the joy participating brings to the athletes, they’re just going to be so thrilled. As are we, we’re just so grateful for the impact and the awesome efforts that small communities make like this, it makes a huge difference,” Bonner said.

Bonner said it’s a rewarding moment to watch the athletes participate in the Olympics.

“I think it’s a classic situation of you doing something to try to make and make a difference but it actually makes a difference in you. Seeing them compete and the joy and all the hard work that they put into it, it just makes me so happy, I’m so passionate about it. I really can just appreciate people coming together and making a larger impact,” Bonner said.

The Special Olympics will be held in January 2022 for more information visit www.specialolympics.org.