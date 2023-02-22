COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is presenting the International Walk to School Day Award to Wynnton Arts Academy on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1:15 p.m.

This award is for the academy’s role in creating a safe environment allowing students, faculty and staff to walk to school on Oct. 12, 2022.

About International Walk to School Day:

“Since 2000, schools across the world have organized events to celebrate walking to school as part of International Walk to School Day. International Walk to School Day galvanizes visibility for walking and bicycling to school. Over time, this event has been part of a movement for year-round safe routes to school and a celebration – with record-breaking participation – each October. Today, thousands of schools across the United States, Canada and the U.K. celebrate walking to school every October.“

The Columbus Police Department congratulated the academy on receiving this award.