Columbus Police Department shares new self-reporting program for citizens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Starting Nov. 15, the Columbus Police Department will start utilizing a new Citizens Self-Reporting Program.
The new program was shared with news outlets in a news release. Citizens will be able to report specific types of incidents. This program will include the following:
- private property accident reports
- accidents involving animals
- financial crimes that are not in progress
- scams
- identity crimes
- damaged property
- theft cases to include shoplifting
- tips and information
- harassing phone calls or texts
- lost property
- illegal dumping
- supplemental reports
The incidents cannot be in-progress to be filed by the way of the Citizens Self-Reporting Program. Instead, all in-progress crimes should call 911.
The program can be found on the Columbus Police Department’s website.
To submit the form, follow these steps:
- Go to the webpage
- On the top of the page, click, “Citizen Self-Report”
- File the report
Once your report has been filed, a confirmation email will be sent seeking additional information. Once the information is complete and collected, the report will be sent to the Records Management System with a specially assigned permanent report number.
Those who call 911 with an incident that could be self-reported, callers may be sent to the Columbus Police Department’s website. Those who are unable to report online will be directed to a report writing officer to report the incident over the phone.
The goal of this program is to free up time for officers to focus on emergency calls.