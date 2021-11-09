Columbus Police Department shares new self-reporting program for citizens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Starting Nov. 15, the Columbus Police Department will start utilizing a new Citizens Self-Reporting Program.

The new program was shared with news outlets in a news release. Citizens will be able to report specific types of incidents. This program will include the following:

  • private property accident reports
  • accidents involving animals
  • financial crimes that are not in progress
  • scams
  • identity crimes
  • damaged property
  • theft cases to include shoplifting
  • tips and information
  • harassing phone calls or texts
  • lost property
  • illegal dumping
  • supplemental reports

The incidents cannot be in-progress to be filed by the way of the Citizens Self-Reporting Program. Instead, all in-progress crimes should call 911.

The program can be found on the Columbus Police Department’s website.

To submit the form, follow these steps:

  1. Go to the webpage
  2. On the top of the page, click, “Citizen Self-Report”
  3. File the report

Once your report has been filed, a confirmation email will be sent seeking additional information. Once the information is complete and collected, the report will be sent to the Records Management System with a specially assigned permanent report number.

Those who call 911 with an incident that could be self-reported, callers may be sent to the Columbus Police Department’s website. Those who are unable to report online will be directed to a report writing officer to report the incident over the phone.

The goal of this program is to free up time for officers to focus on emergency calls.

