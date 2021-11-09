Columbus Police Department shares new self-reporting program for citizens

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Starting Nov. 15, the Columbus Police Department will start utilizing a new Citizens Self-Reporting Program.

The new program was shared with news outlets in a news release. Citizens will be able to report specific types of incidents. This program will include the following:

private property accident reports

accidents involving animals

financial crimes that are not in progress

scams

identity crimes

damaged property

theft cases to include shoplifting

tips and information

harassing phone calls or texts

lost property

illegal dumping

supplemental reports

The incidents cannot be in-progress to be filed by the way of the Citizens Self-Reporting Program. Instead, all in-progress crimes should call 911.

The program can be found on the Columbus Police Department’s website.

To submit the form, follow these steps:

Go to the webpage On the top of the page, click, “Citizen Self-Report” File the report

Once your report has been filed, a confirmation email will be sent seeking additional information. Once the information is complete and collected, the report will be sent to the Records Management System with a specially assigned permanent report number.

Those who call 911 with an incident that could be self-reported, callers may be sent to the Columbus Police Department’s website. Those who are unable to report online will be directed to a report writing officer to report the incident over the phone.

The goal of this program is to free up time for officers to focus on emergency calls.