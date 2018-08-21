Local News

Columbus Police Department to hold news conference

By:

Posted: Aug 21, 2018 10:22 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2018 10:34 AM EDT

WRBL News 3 will live stream the news conference on Facebook.

 

https://www.facebook.com/WRBL3/

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories