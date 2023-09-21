COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is hosting its 9th annual Pastor’s Academy for October and November.

Police say the initiative intends to foster a closer relationship between CPD and faith-based communities.

Participants will learn about police functions like recruitment, crime prevention, investigations, patrol, support services, crime analysis and the office of professional standards.

An application is required to participate. The deadline is Thursday, Sept. 28.

Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent Fitzpatrick stopped by the WRBL studio on Thursday to talk more about the academy. You can watch the full video in the player above.

The dates the academy will be held can be found here:

• Monday, October 2, 2023 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Monday, October 10, 2023 – No Class (Indigenous Peoples’/Columbus Day)

• Monday, October 16, 2023 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Monday, October 23, 2023 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Monday, October 30, 2023 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Monday, November 6, 2023 – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Graduation at 4:00 pm)

“All classes will be held at the Public Safety Building (510 10th Street). Light refreshments will be served during each class.”