Columbus Police dispatcher arrested for misusing criminial justice information system, other charges

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:35 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Police dispatcher Heather Jury-Henslee was arrested on yesterday following a police investigation into a complaint that "an individual was obtaining confidential information through the Georgia Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center," said the Columbus Police Department.

The complaint was filed with the Columbus Police on May 17 and the Financial Crimes Unit investigated the case.

According to a statement from CPD, "The individual created a post with a nude photo of a victim on Facebook. An investigation occurred at which time, the suspect was arrested on May 20,2019."

That individual was Jury-Henslee. Now, as a result of the investigation, Jury-Henslee is facing three charges:

  • False representation in the use of internet or electronic mail to induce another to provide identifying information
  • Three Counts of Violations of Criminal Justice Information Systems
  • One count Transmission of photography or video depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct of an adult.

Jury-Henslee has a hearing in Recorder's Court tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

