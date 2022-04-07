COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has collected more than 100 weapons during a gun buy back event held earlier this week.

CPD conducted the “Funds for Guns” event on April 6, 2022. The event was held in partnership with the South Columbus United Methodist Church and Second Chance Works.

In what officials called an “overwhelming response from the community” police collected 77 rifles and 34 handguns, making the total number of weapon collected 111.

Participants were allowed to trade their weapon for a $250 gift card.

The event was conducted as an anonymous program but police said that didn’t stop some of the people turning in weapons from say why they were doing it.

“Some had grandchildren in the house and didn’t have a safe place to store the firearm. Others did not feel comfortable owning a firearm and feared that it could fall into the wrong hands. Several citizens brought in weapons and did not even request a gift card.”

