Columbus Police give $20K to Georgia Special Olympics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department presented a check of $20,000 to the Georgia Special Olympics on Thursday morning at the Columbus Police Department Headquarters as part of the Georgia Special Olympics Donation Presentation.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) was rescheduled to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop Columbus Police from rallying around this noble cause. Through community donations and personal fundraising, CPD was able to raise $20,000 for Georgia Special Olympics. Senior Events Manager of Georgia Special Olympics, Kaitlin Henderson, was present to accept the donation on Thursday morning.

“I expected it to be under $5,000, which obviously any penny counts when it comes to supporting our athletes and providing them with equal opportunities in sport, but when I got here and saw that it was over $20,000, I was completely floored. I immediately messaged my CEO and let her know and she is so excited about this. This is going to provide so many athletes opportunities to compete in state games and for that we’re grateful,” said Henderson.

LETR is one of the largest fundraising events that directly benefits the Georgia Special Olympics. The event includes more than 1,000 police officers from over 100 different agencies who participate in a 1,000 mile torch relay race. The entire event takes place over the course of two weeks.

The event symbolizes the passing of the Georgia Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” across the state of Georgia, according to the Georgia Special Olympics.