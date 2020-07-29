Columbus Police have man in custody for Murder of Samuel London

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody for the death of Samuel London on June 5 at the Foxy Lady Lounge.

The investigation by CPD has led to the arrest of Cecil Brian Berguin, 18, or Columbus, for Murder and Entering an Auto.

On June 5, Columbus Police went to the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, first responders found London suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

London was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment, where he was pronounced dead. Police then began investigating the death, leading to Berguin’s arrest. Investigators say they expect additional arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about London’s murder is asked to contact Det. Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367.

