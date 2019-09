The Columbus Police Department held their annual luncheon honoring first responders Wednesday, the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The Ladies of the Rose of Sharon and The Eloquent Ladies Community hosted the luncheon.

It’s the fifth year the event has been put on by members of the community to honor first responders who gave their lives back on 9/11.

A total of 2,977 civilians and first responders were killed in the attacks.