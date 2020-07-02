Columbus Police hope a new false alarm program will help reduce the amount of false alarm calls

A new program goes into effect aimed at reducing the number of false alarm calls for Columbus police.

False alarm 911 calls will now be checked electronically through a system called Central Square Technologies. In 2018 and 2019 Columbus police responded to over 20,000 alarm calls and more than 90 percent were false.

Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchick says charges for false alarms will now range from $50 -$400.

“When we respond to a burglar alarm or a robbery alarm we send at least two officers and by the time they get there and they respond to the call they check the premises. You’re usually tying up two cars for half an hour and to do that what 60 times a day is a little much,” Assistant police chief Slouchick said.

If your alarm system is registered with the city you’ll receive a letter with an account number and instructions on what to do.

Here’s a look at a sample letter:

If you would like to register to be part of the alarm reduction program you can do so for a one-time registration fee of $35.