COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL ) – A death investigation is underway after a person was found deceased at a hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard tells WRBL the individual was discovered on Aug. 16, 2022, after police were called to do a welfare check at the Edgewood Hotel, located at 4265 Macon Road.

The individual’s identity has not been released at this time, nor has a cause of death.

