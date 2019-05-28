Columbus Police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
Columbus, Ga.--The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to CPD investigators, the armed robbery occurred on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Family Dollar located at 826 Veterans Parkway. The suspect was armed with a black pistol according to police.
Investigators released images of the suspect captured on surveillance cameras during the robbery. Police say the male suspect is 18 – 25 years of age, has a slim build, and stands between 6’02” and 6’03” tall.
Anyone with information about the robbery and/or the suspect is asked to call Detective Damien Jones with the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 225-4044 or (706) 653-3400.
Previous
Man taken into custody outside...
Next
MCSD releases 'Elementary Schedule...
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crash along Shug Jordan Parkway
Auburn police confirm one person has died and two others injured in a two car crash along Shug Jordan Parkway.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-