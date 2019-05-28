Columbus, Ga.--The Columbus Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to CPD investigators, the armed robbery occurred on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the Family Dollar located at 826 Veterans Parkway. The suspect was armed with a black pistol according to police.

Investigators released images of the suspect captured on surveillance cameras during the robbery. Police say the male suspect is 18 – 25 years of age, has a slim build, and stands between 6’02” and 6’03” tall.

Anyone with information about the robbery and/or the suspect is asked to call Detective Damien Jones with the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706) 225-4044 or (706) 653-3400.