Columbus Police investigating deadly shooting on Gentian Boulevard, man killed

CORRECTION: The victim’s age was initially reported by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office as 16 years old. The victim’s actual age is 20 years old. The article has been updated to reflect this.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a teen. The shooting happened on Gentian Boulevard near Reese Road on Friday night.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a Kenneth Lamar Griggs, Jr., age 20, has been shot and killed in what Bryan called a “drive-by” shooting. According to Bryan, Griggs was pronounced dead at 7:39 pm at St. Francis-Emory’s emergency room.

Multiple police units have responded to the scene.

The roadway near Skyzone is currently blocked off as police continue to gather evidence in the shooting.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information. Stay with us on-air and online for new details as they become available.