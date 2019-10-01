Columbus police investigating early-morning shooting death at apartment complex

A Columbus woman was found shot to death early Tuesday morning at a south Columbus apartment complex.

Lachasta Giles, 45, was found in a parking lot of Springfield Crossing Apartments at 3320 North Lumpkin Road, according to a news release from Columbus police.

Responding to a call that came in at 12:32 a.m., police found Giles in the parking lot next to Building 10. She was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus where she was pronounced dead.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

“There have been no arrests made at this time,” the news release states. “The investigation thus far has revealed no connection to the earlier murder on Macon Road and no connection is suspected. Anyone having any information about the death of Lachasta Giles is asked to contact Detective Zachary Cole at (706) 225-4295 or by e-mail at zcole@columbusga.org. “