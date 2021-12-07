Columbus Police investigating homicide on Farr Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department shared via Twitter an investigation has opened on a homicide that took place on Farr Road.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison can only confirm she has been called to the medical center at this time.

Chief of Staff Katina Williams confirms police responded to the scene of a shooting around 7:45 p.m. There was only one victim and no additional injuries reported.

