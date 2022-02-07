Columbus Police investigating officer involved shooting on Riverland Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following an officer involved shooting on Riverland Drive.

According to police, the incident happened on Feb. 7, 2022. Officials said the shooting occurred while an officer was investigating a vehicle that was believed to be stolen in the area of Riverland Drive.

While the officer was investigating, the driver of the vehicle drove at the police officer while fleeing the scene, prompting the officer to fire his gun in the “direction of the suspect”. That driver was able to elude the scene and escape without arrest.

According to officials, “the investigation has led police to individuals who were struck by gunfire” during the incident.

Officials said the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called into to investigate the incident.

The incident is also being investigated by the Columbus Police Department Office of Professional Standards, who will conduct an administrative investigation into the incident.