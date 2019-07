high contrast image of Crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background

Columbus Police are investigating an early-Sunday morning shooting death in Wilson Apartments, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Edgard Harris IV was shot to death in the 3400 block of Eighth Avenue, according to Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison. She pronounced the 28-year-old man dead at 12:10 a.m.

