COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus teenager was shot to death early Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Avalon Grove, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has confirmed.

The shooting happened inside a residence about 4:30 a.m. Quindarius Ford, 17, was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Midtown campus at 5:15 a.m., according to coroner Buddy Bryan.

