 

Columbus Police investigating shooting at the Lodge Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting at a local apartment complex.

According to police, the shooting happened Tuesday night at the Lodge Apartments, located at 464 North Oakley Drive.

Currently, police have not released any information about the victim(s) in the shooting. Additionally, there is no word on a potential suspect or suspects in the incident.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

