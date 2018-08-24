Columbus Police investigating shooting incident near school bus stop

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The Muscogee County School District has received notification regarding a shooting incident reported near a bus stop this afternoon.

The report indicates that the shooting occurred around 4:00 p.m. near Walker Street and Cornell Avenue. Students from Spencer High School were unloading from bus 788 when the suspect, described as a middle-aged male, proceeded to shoot, targeting a male student. The suspect has been identified as a legal guardian of two female students who were also riding bus 788. According to the report, a verbal altercation between the targeted male student and the two female students preceded the incident.

Upon incident, the bus driver contacted law enforcement and school administrators. No injuries have been reported and all students who were affected by this incident have been accounted for. The incident remains under investigation with the Columbus Police Department.

“The Muscogee County School District is monitoring this situation closely in collaboration with law enforcement,” said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent. “We are thankful that no one was injured during this unconscionable act and we will pursue the most stringent legal action possible to ensure the safety of our students is achieved at the highest level.”