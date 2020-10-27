Columbus Police investigating shooting off of St. Mary’s Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting off of St. Mary’s Road.
The shooting happened Monday night at Wickham Drive and Pate Drive.
Police tape is cordoning off a large section of roadway where the shooting happened.
Currently, information about the victim is unavailable.
There is also no word on a possible suspect in the shooting.
Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.
WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information, stay with us on air and online for new details as they become available