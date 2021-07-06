Columbus Police investigating shooting on Milgen Road, one woman dead

UPDATE 07/06/2021 – One woman has died following a shooting on Milgen Road.

The shooting happened at Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen Tuesday afternoon, according to Columbus Police.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Charles Newton, the victim is a 31-year-old female.

Newton says the victim was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Newton said the woman’s body is being sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is on the scene of a shooting on Milgen Road. The shooting happened at the 5700 block of Milgen Road, at Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen.

According to Columbus Police, the victim is in critical condition.

Police responded to the scene shortly before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

