Columbus police investigating Victory Drive motel death; woman found face down in bathtub
COLUMBUS (WRBL) - Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found face down in a bathtub full of water Monday night inside a Victory Drive motel room.
Alexandra Johnson, 23, was pronounced dead at 6:57 p.m., Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Tuesday morning. Her body was found in the WoodSpring Suites motel at 1801 Victory Drive.
Johnson lived at a residence on Lawyer Lane, according to Bryan.
When authorities entered the room, it was flooded. There was blood and drug paraphilia in the room, Bryan said.
Johnson's body is being sent to the state crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.
Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk stopped short of calling it a homicide investigation.
