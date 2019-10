COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old, Marquis Terrel Clark.

Marquis first went missing on Sept. 17 and was last seen getting off of his school bus near his home. The missing teenager is described as 4’0″ and weighing 85 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that if anyone knows where Marquis might be to call 911 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.