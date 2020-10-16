Columbus Police issue wanted notice for local man, considered armed and dangerous

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have issued a warrant for a local man facing charges for terrorist threats and multiple traffic violations, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Terrion Hammonds, 26, is considered armed and dangerous and is known to be in the area of Ruben Street and Enoch Drive. He was reportedly involved in a September incident, resulting in the terrorist threat and traffic charges.

Locals who make contact with Hammonds should use extreme caution, police say. He is described as a Black male, 5’7″, and weighing 168 pounds.

If anyone knows Hammonds’s whereabouts are asked to contact Sergeant Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or email her at dbaker@columbusga.org. Callers may remain anonymous.