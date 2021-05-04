Columbus Police looking for critically missing man last seen in Bradley Park area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 62-year-old Kelvin Weaver. Police say Weaver is a critically missing person due to certain medical conditions affecting him.

According to police, Weaver was last seen on Tuesday, May 4 at around 4:00 p.m. At the time, Weaver was in the 400 block of Bradley Park Drive.

When Weaver was last seen, he was wearing a gray Auburn t-shirt.

According to police, Weaver suffers from dementia and seizures.

Police are asking anyone with information about Kelvin Weaver is asked to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.