 

Columbus Police looking for critically missing man last seen in Bradley Park area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Kelvin Weaver)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 62-year-old Kelvin Weaver. Police say Weaver is a critically missing person due to certain medical conditions affecting him.

According to police, Weaver was last seen on Tuesday, May 4 at around 4:00 p.m. At the time, Weaver was in the 400 block of Bradley Park Drive.

When Weaver was last seen, he was wearing a gray Auburn t-shirt.

According to police, Weaver suffers from dementia and seizures.

Police are asking anyone with information about Kelvin Weaver is asked to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

86° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 79° 56°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 54°

Friday

74° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 74° 50°

Saturday

79° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 79° 56°

Sunday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 86° 66°

Monday

80° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 80° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
47%
80°

73°

9 PM
Strong Storms
68%
73°

70°

10 PM
Strong Storms
74%
70°

69°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
69°

69°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
69°

68°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
68°

67°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

66°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
66°

67°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
67°

67°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
67°

67°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
67°

66°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
66°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

69°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
69°

70°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
70°

71°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
71°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

74°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
75°

76°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
76°

78°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories