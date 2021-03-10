 

Columbus Police looking for “critically” missing teen, Tyreik Sweeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a “critically” missing teen.

According to police, Tyreik Sweeting never made it home from Kendrick High School on March 10.

A description of Sweeting’s clothing is not available, but police say earlier today, he was wearing a yellow, checkered Gucci facemask.

According to police, Sweeting has brown eyes but has been known to wear color contacts.

In a news release, police say Sweeting has “an intelligence level of approximately 10 (ten) years old.”

Anyone with information about Tyreik Sweeting should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384. 

