COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing boy. According to police, Jarell Richardson, age 11, was last seen in the 1200 block of Benning Drive, at around 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022. He was on foot at the time.

Police and the boy’s family are very concerned for his safety.

Richardson was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki pants, black shoes, and carrying a clear book bag.

Anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.