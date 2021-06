COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for leads to help locate Tawanda Lewis. She is 51 years old, and 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Lewis was last seen on Saturday May 29 at approximately 5 p.m. in the 47 block of Apollo Drive.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, with and unknown top and shoes.

If you have any information on Mrs. Lewis’s whereabouts contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449 or Detective N. Smith at 706-225-4375