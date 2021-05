COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen.

According to police, Sabien Rooks, age 17, was last seen on May 10, in the 1700 block of Wynnton Road.

When Rooks was last seen, police say he was wearing a grey jumpsuit and carrying a black bookbag.

Rooks has been diagnosed with diabetes, according to police.

Anyone with information about Sabien Rooks should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Unit at 706-225-4343.