Columbus Police looking for missing teen, Zynaja Harris

UPDATE 11:15 p.m. – Columbus Police say Zynaja Harris has been located and is safe.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit is looking for a missing teen.

Police and the family of Zynaja Harris, age 15, are asking the public for assistance in locating her.

Harris was last seen in the area of Wellborn Drive on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m.

Harris has brown eyes and red hair that is shaved on the sides. She is 4’11’ and weighs 100 pounds. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information about Zynaja Harris should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.