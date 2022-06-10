COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s helping in locating 64-year-old Julie Marie Catron.

According to police, in November 2021 Catron may have traveled from Columbus to Destin, Florida or Crestview, Florida.

Catron is 5’4″ tall and weighs between 130-150 pounds. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

A clothing description for Catron is unavailable.

If you have any information concerning this missing person, please contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit (706-653-3449) or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384/706-326-6662.