Columbus Police looking for new clues about man missing for 8 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Units is looking for new information in the case of a man who disappeared nearly a decade ago.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the disappearance of Raymond “Paul” Akins to come forward.

According to police, Akins was last seen eight years ago, on Jan. 1, 2013 in Marion County.

Police say there are reports that on Jan. 7, 2013, Akins was dropped off at the entrance to Elon sub-division near Shanta Court. That area is located near Miller Road and Milgen Road.

A clothing description for Akins when he was last seen is not available. Akins has multiple tattoos, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Raymond “Paul” Akins, or if you saw him being dropped off, please contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.