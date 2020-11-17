Columbus Police looking for suspect in cash register theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in the theft of a cash register.

According to police, the incident happened on Nov. 13 at the Dollar General store located at 3649 Victory Drive.

Police say at around 6:48 p.m., they were called out to the store. When police arrived on scene, they found the store’s cash register had been forcefully removed and taken by the suspect they are seeking.

According to police, the suspect is described as 5’10” – 6′ tall and of average build.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Detective Will Ragland of the Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-225-4056.