Columbus police looking for suspect in convenience store robbery

Police are looking for this man in connection with the Dec. 13 robbery of a St. Marys Road Summit.

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - Columbus police are asking for help identifying a suspect they believe was involved in the armed robbery of the Summit convenience store at 3809 St, Marys Road.

Robbery/Assault Unit detectives are asking for the public's help in trying to solve the Dec. 13 crime. It occurred about 11:30 p.m.

If anyone can assist in identifying the individual, please contact Detective Roy Green at (706) 653-3400 or (706) 225-4261. Green can also be reached at roygreen@columbusga.org