Columbus Police looking for suspect wanted in connection to multiple instances of public indecency

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on Public Indecency charges.

According to police, Demarcus Tyrell Mann, age 26, has several outstanding warrants for Public Indecency.

Mann is 5’11” tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police say anyone who comes across Mann should not approach him, and instead contact police or 911.

Anyone with information about Mann should contact Detective B. Siter at 706-225-4278 or email at Siter.Brittney@columbusga.org.