Columbus Police looking for suspect wanted in connection to multiple instances of public indecency

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Demarcus Tyrell Mann)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on Public Indecency charges.

According to police, Demarcus Tyrell Mann, age 26, has several outstanding warrants for Public Indecency.

Mann is 5’11” tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Police say anyone who comes across Mann should not approach him, and instead contact police or 911.

Anyone with information about Mann should contact Detective B. Siter at 706-225-4278 or email at Siter.Brittney@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss